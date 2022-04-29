Twitch streamer Thebausffs banned on League after intentionally feeding a game with Faker

League of Legends Twitch streamer Simon “Thebausffs” Hofverberg has been banned from using his Korean server account after intentionally feeding on Sion in a ranked game with pro superstar Faker.

An EU Challenger player for many years, Thebausffs looked to challenge himself by traveling to South Korea on April 1 to see just how good he actually was. The star uses a unique playstyle centered around his Sion play, and wanted to see if it could match against the most competitive online League environment.

In just a few weeks, Thebausffs managed to reach League’s top rank, Challenger, in Korea, all while escaping any trouble for the occasional Sion int.

Game with Faker leads to Thebausffs ban

On April 25, Thebausffs entered a League game with T1 mid laner Faker, and utilized his infamous int’ing Sion strategy in a Korean solo queue game. What was meant to be a quick transition into the next game took a turn south when Thebausffs finished the game 2/18/9 on Sion.

A notification popped up on stream shortly after which left Thebausffs astonished—his profile had been banned and, at first, fans were ready to contact Riot for banning him.

However, Thebausffs soon claimed it was a “misunderstanding.”

Thebausffs’ Korean League account just finished that tough loss playing with Faker, who was playing on his primary “hide on bush” account. There was no direct correlation between the “Faker incident” and the League block though, the Twitch star said.

“Update on my progress,” Thebausffs wrote on Twitter soon after his shock League ban. “Account locked. I think it’s a misunderstanding so don’t panic.”

Update on my progress… account locked… (I THINK ITS MISUNDERSTANDING SO DONT PANIC) pic.twitter.com/tnuZIHtmmX — Thebausffs (@thebausffs) April 25, 2022

According to Thebausffs, the ban was actually related to standard League security protocols. The account had been locked down for reasons outside of intentionally feeding a game—an automated system shut things down over a possible account theft that had been triggered in the security system of the game.

“This account has been locked down because access records suspected of account theft have been confirmed,” a translation of Thebausffs ban notification read.

Thebausffs’ League of Legends account has since been unbanned, after which he released a series of Twitch streams titled, “Unbanned and Reformed,” where he (tongue-in-cheek, mind you) showcased better behavior since his account lockout.

Now back to streaming League, Thebausffs looks to be on his best behavior moving forward, as he journeys through the Korean ranked ladder.