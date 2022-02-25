Tribe Gaming unveils 2022 Call of Duty: Mobile roster

Tribe Gaming has unveiled its Call of Duty: Mobile lineup for 2022 with three new players joining the team.

Boris “BoLu” Lunin and Angel “Marshy” Gonzalez are continuing with Tribe Gaming this year as well with Maiwand “Vague” Zai, Jezz, and David “Slothy” Alvarado joining the fold.

Tribe had an immensely successful year in 2021 with back-to-back first-place finishes in community and official tournaments. They were one of the first teams to qualify for the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 after winning the Masters North America.

The team slipped during the NA Finals in September 2021, however, finishing in the fifth to sixth place. They quickly found their footing again and went on to win the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals 2021 West. The finals were split into the East and West regions to reduce ping disparity as all teams were playing online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a new lineup, all eyes will be on Tribe to see if they can replicate their 2021 performance. Team captain, BoLu, seemed confident in the announcement video of the new roster, though. “If you thought we were good last year, you haven’t seen nothing yet,” the player said.

Time to go back-to-back. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/taE89KkvjP — Tribe Gaming (@TribeGaming) February 24, 2022

Currently, Activision hasn’t revealed CoD: Mobile’s esports plans for 2022. The game was released in October 2019, but the past two editions of the World Championship had to be canceled or shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of the players had been demanding some clarity from Activision regardings its 2022 plans. In response, Blake Lindsey, the product lead for CoD: Mobile esports, said in a tweet earlier this month that the esports roadmap for the game has been completed “some time ago.” He explained that the plans have to go through several people in marketing, public relations, community, and more before they can be fully announced.

Blake said that Activision will be doing some things in 2022 that CoD: Mobile esports has never seen before. This included “elevating players’ profiles” through content, creating a better viewing experience for fans, and empowering the audience, players, and influencers.