The strongest player ever in FIFA might be the next influencer to enter the boxing ring

While most of the streaming and boxing world were tuned into Misfits Boxing 4 to watch KSI take on FaZe Temperrr and other influencers taking on the challenge of boxing, at least one professional athlete was also taking in the fights with much interest. And while his playing days might be done in his sport of choice, it seems he’s interested in entering the ring himself one day.

If you’ve played FIFA sometime in the last decade, you most likely know who Adebayo Akinfenwa is. The former English professional soccer player was a lower division legend in his days, and achieved cult hero status amongst FIFA players for his consistently outrageous strength scores. Despite playing as a forward throughout his career, Akinfenwa is one of the biggest soccer players in recent memory, often looking out of place on the field. That didn’t stop him from carving out a career for himself over more than 20 years.

Akinfenwa and KSI actually have an intertwined history, as KSI’s BEAST videos featuring Akinfenwa in FIFA games help popularize both the video game version of Akinfenwa, as well as draw more attention to the real life soccer player with biceps the size of cannonballs. That’s most likely why Akinfenwa was in attendance at Misfits Boxing 4 moonlighting as a ring announcer.

Things got a bit interesting, however, when Big Zuu asked the crowd if they wanted to see Akinfenwa get into the ring for a match to an enthusiastic response. Akinfenwa’s response was simple: “Watch this space.“

That sounds an awful lot like the FIFA legend teasing his entry into influencer boxing. And if Akinfenwa does end up putting on the gloves, we can only hope and pray that his opponent is fully equipped and prepared to deal with an unstoppable force and an immovable object all rolled into one.