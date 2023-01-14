Who won the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr fight?

The latest Misfits boxing event saw British YouTuber and entrepreneur KSI take on FaZe Clan member Temperrr. Though the influencer boxing event had a stacked card, featuring fan favorite returners such as Salt Papi, Slim Albaher, and Swarmz, all eyes were locked on the KSI vs. Temperrr main event.

KSI entered into this recent bout fresh off his double feature night, where he successfully bested both Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in one night. Temperrr, on the other hand, sought redemption after his stunning loss against Slim Albaher in the very same event. With KSI’s Cruiserweight belt on the line, KSI vs. Temperrr was one of the few influencer with a title up for grabs.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr hosted six additional undercard and co-main event matches. The results for the entire fight card can be viewed here. Many fans expected the undefeated KSI to easily take the bout and retain his title, but here is how the match actually went.

Won won the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr fight?

The highly anticipated match up between KSI and FaZe Temperrr ended suddenly, as KSI won by knockout in round one. The bout began fairly evenly as both fighters used their jabs to feel out their opponent. Though Temperrr took a seemingly more defensive approach, opting to go into the clinch several times in the first minute, KSI tore through the FaZe Clan member’s defenses in an instant.

HE'S DONE IT @KSI KNOCKS OUT FAZE TEMPERR😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/seZX9YrPE3 — The 𝐒ocial 𝐒cene (@TheSocialsScene) January 14, 2023

A straight right from KSI went right between Temperrr’s idling hands, setting up a decimating left hook which sent the Call of Duty pro to the mat. Unable to return to his feet, the match was called with only 48 seconds left in the first round. For FaZe Temperrr, this quick bout marks his second straight loss by way of knockout.

Seeming to only increase his boxing prowess, KSI’s victory against FaZe Temperrr is his quickest win yet. KSI’s short work in the ring saw the British influencer retain both his undefeated record and Cruiserweight title.