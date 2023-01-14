KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr: Live results, fighters, and scores

The latest influencer boxing event is here.

KSI aims to stay unbeaten in boxing today when he collides with FaZe Clan owner Temperrr, who stepped in as a replacement after Dillon Danis pulled out of the main event just 10 days ago.

The exhibition bout is scheduled for six rounds, but as is the case with many of these content creator brawls, there’s a good chance it doesn’t go the distance. This is especially likely since KSI knocked out both of his opponents in August, while Temperrr was brutally KO’d by Slim Albaher in the semi-main event of the same card.

There are six other fights scheduled for the card at Wembley Arena in London, which is being broadcast through DAZN on pay-per-view.

Here are the complete results and fight card for KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr results and fight card