The best deals on PS5 accessories

The PlayStation 5 is a stellar gaming console — but like any console, it’s made even better with a few key accessories.

The PS5 only comes with a single DualSense controller and the stock white stand. That’s fine, but it’s also missing a lot of quality of life features: an easy stand for charging, improved cooling to help reduce temperatures, headphones to take advantage of the PS5’s 3D Audio feature, and more.

Fortunately, there’s plenty of accessories on the market. Here’s some of the best deals available to get the most out of your PS5.

NexiGo PS5 Cooling Stand

Specifications This vertical cooling stand from NexiGo can lower the temperature and prevent possible damage caused by overheating. The fan speed is adjustable between low, medium, and high. There is a holder for hanging headphones and storage for game discs. Moreover, two charging docks can charge DualSense controllers within three hours. The device also has a lighting system to inform users about the charging level.

PS5 Controller Charger Station

Specifications Running out of charge in the middle of an exciting game may be the worst thing that could happen to a gamer. This charger station from OIVO can charge two DualSense controllers simultaneously. It supports fast charging and takes almost 2 hours to charge the controllers. Through an LED indicator, the charging status is visible in blue and red colors. The OIVO PS5 controller charger station also has a USB-C port.

ASTRO A10 Gaming Headset for PlayStation

Specifications The ASTRO A10 is a wired gaming headphone available in black and white colors. This is a budget headphone but offers an optimal sound performance with powerful bass. It also has a microphone for easier communication while gaming. The ASTRO A10 is fully compatible with PlayStation, and despite being made of lightweight materials, it has a durable build quality.

PlayStation Media Remote

Specifications The PlayStation 5 has a Media Remote that makes it easier for users to control media playbacks, sound levels, and other programs. This is a useful accessory for those who use the PS5 as the streaming device and have trouble controlling the media with the gamepad. The remote is not rechargeable and requires only two AA batteries to function, which also batteries are available in the box.

Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

Specifications The Sony PULSE 3D headset might be the first headphones you come across when picking up a PS5, and for good reason. They are the official Sony headphones and emit clear, and loud sounds at a reasonable price point. On the PS5 console they are built for 3D audio and allow for quick adjustments to audio settings to be able to chat with your friends while maintaining noise-canceling quality.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850

Specifications The Western Digital WD Black SN850 SSD is a compatible storage drive with the PS5. Having the extra storage can go a long way especially if you’re fond of digital downloads. The drive comes with options for 3 different sizes 500gb, 1TB, and 2TB.

Playstation HD Camera

Specifications Besides the Media Remote, Sony’s PS5 HD Camera is another accessory for buyers. The PS5 HD Camera is designed for gaming streamers to share their moments in services like Twitch and YouTube Gaming. The video capture resolution is 1080p, and the speed is 30fps. Moreover, background removal tools are also available for more professional streaming.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller

Specifications The new wireless controllers for PS5 are a significant upgrade from the previous generation. The brand-new DualSense has innovative haptic feedback with adaptive triggers. Gamers find it more comfortable gripping the controllers thanks to a new design.

Hisense U7G Android TV

Specifications The Hisense U7G could be what you’re missing to take advantage of everything your newest console can offer. It’s priced reasonably, especially for a gaming TV.

