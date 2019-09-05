Turner “Tfue” Tenney is one of the most popular Fortnite: Battle Royale streamers on Twitch today. His channel is always among the most-watched on the platform and he’s become such an important personality that many other Fortnite players want to listen to his opinions about the game.

Tfue’s been roasting Fortnite for the past few weeks, saying that the game is “trash” and that it’s “dying” due to how Epic has been handling updates since season X started in August.

But before September started, that just looked like Tfue’s usual complaints about the game, which were sometimes also funny and sounded like jokes. Then, he started experimenting with Minecraft streams in September, and since then, he’s been returning to the game from time to time. This is making players wonder if Tfue is being serious this time and really quitting Fortnite.

Tfue hasn’t given up on Fortnite (yet)

Despite Tfue being negative about Fortnite lately, more often than he used to, he’s never tweeted or said on stream that he’s quitting the game or that he’d stop streaming it. He doesn’t sound excited about Fortnite or motivated to play it competitively, but he continues streaming it every day. It’s his job, after all.

Besides Tfue being frustrated with the game’s state, like the overpowered B.R.U.T.E. mech, he’s started to become angry at players who watch his stream to hunt him in matches, especially some using aimbots.

Tfue’s tests with Minecraft could mean that he’s checking if many people in his audience would still watch his streams if he made a full switch. For someone who streams full time like he does, changing games suddenly can be dangerous and lead to huge losses in audience and money, which is something he might not be willing to do. Any contracts he might have with third parties could also tie him to streaming Fortnite for a bit longer.

Changing isn’t too risky, though

If Tfue gives up on Fortnite and either stops streaming it or makes it a secondary game that he plays, he can still be successful. Other major Fortnite streamers like Mason “Symfuhny” Lanie and Ali “Myth” Kabbani now stream Minecraft as well without seeing big losses in viewership, while Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar are now streaming World of Warcraft with reduced viewership, but without a big enough drop to make them worried.

With the rise of Minecraft on Twitch, Tfue might have an easy transition if he ever decides to quit Fortnite.

But for now, Tfue is still playing Fortnite.