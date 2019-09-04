Tfue is eliminated by an aimbot player in Fortnite

Fortnite pro and streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney is good at the game, but not good enough to beat someone using a hack.

A player apparently using an aimbot proved so in a match Tfue played live last night. He was walking around Dusty Depot when a player hit him with several shots in a row before he could react. Two of the four shots were in Tfue’s head, and his opponent’s accuracy at such a long range made Tfue suspect he was cheating.

iLLegal L2 Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by MrBahsoun

Tfue started spectating that player, and the sequence of eliminations they got seemed to be enough proof that they were using an aimbot.

“That is not controller, that is aimbot,” Tfue said to his chat after the player eliminated a second person 73 meters away with three headshots in a row. The cheater proceeded to get another three eliminations with a near-impossible headshot accuracy, making Tfue joke by saying they were only someone using aim assist on the controller and that Epic should nerf this feature.

But as Tfue noticed, this player’s aim behavior is not that of someone using aim assist. To trigger aim assist, you must aim down sights repeatedly so that your crosshair moves toward your opponent. In this case, the player was simply holding his aim and shooting, which is a usual aimbot behavior.

Tfue couldn’t identify the player. This seems to be a case of someone testing a newly-acquired aimbot in a smurf account, as the player wasn’t wearing any skins or using custom emotes. That match was also a casual Solo play, so the cheater wasn’t trying to rank up in Arena or cheat in a professional competition at that time.



Whoever it is, they were caught on camera live by the biggest Fortnite streamer on Twitch, and that’s bad enough if they wanted to cheat without being noticed.