Tfue left unimpressed with Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

Fortnite Chapter two, season two recently went live and has provided players with new new points of interest around the map and upcoming cosmetics. Not all players are enjoying the update, however.

Popular streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney stated in a recent broadcast that season two removed all his favorite features from the game and that the new points of interests are too hectic and loud.

Tfue discovered some of his favorite features were removed during his first dive into season two. He expressed that he feels like the developers took every part of the game he enjoys the most.

“Honestly, I hate to say it but this season fucking sucks,” Tfue said. “The only thing I do is play TFaults and land on llamas and trap people.”

The removal of his favorite things in Fortnite was not the only issue he had with the new season, however. Tfue fought another player at a new point of interest and died due to not being able to hear anything. Tfue claimed the new point of interest was too loud and that he would not be landing there again.

“I’m just never going to land there again. That’s kind of unfortunate, I was looking forward to landing at these hot spots, and they’re just too loud,” Tfue said.

Fortnite Chapter two season two has added a lot of new content for players to enjoy, so maybe Tfue will find his groove as the season progresses.