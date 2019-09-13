Tfue is taking a break from streaming on Twitch

Top Fortnite streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney needs some time for himself. He feels “trapped in a negative crawl space” and isn’t happy despite having anything he could ask for. That’s why he’s taking a break from streaming, he announced early this morning.

Tfue was vague about the time off he’ll take. He only made sure his fans understand that he’s unhappy, though he didn’t detail it either. Earlier that day, Tfue retweeted another Fortnite streamer who wrote that they hate the game’s weekly online tournaments, the Cash Cups.

Tfue on Twitter Im taking some time off streaming

Fellow streamers replied to Tfue’s tweets. His former duo Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore supported him, and wrote that Tfue has “nothing but love from everyone around you.” Other streamers and pros also told Tfue to keep his head up and sounded supportive of his decision to take a break.

Tfue’s break comes at a time when he’s frustrated with Fortnite. He said multiple times he would quit the game, though he never did it and instead just flirted with streaming other titles such as Minecraft. Despite Fortnite’s decreasing popularity both among players and Twitch viewers, Tfue’s channel is still one of the most-watched on the platform.

This is the first time Tfue takes a break from streaming. The only other times he spent a period away from Twitch was when he got banned last year a few times, once for reportedly selling Fortnite accounts and another due to his chat’s behavior. In one of his last bans, Tfue lost about 11,000 subscribers, which was about half of his subscribers at that time.



It’s unclear what Tfue will do during his break from streaming. He’s likely staying away from Fortnite and professional competitions in the meantime as well, since he has yet to find a valid trio to compete with in the Fornite Champion Series after his recent split with Cloakzy and 72hrs.