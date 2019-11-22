Tfue got shot by a sniper but didn’t take any damage

One of the best Fortnite players in the world cheated death in a regular public match earlier today.

During the match, Turner “Tfue” Tenney pushed up to an enemy opponent who was swimming across the bank in the northern portion of the map. When Tfue shot the enemy, he was in the scope of an enemy sniper. Although the sniper hit Tfue’s head, he was impervious to damage, saving his life.

After his miraculous survival, Tfue said “I just got sniped and it didn’t register” before he pushed toward the opponent.

sniper glitch Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by Seli_a

Bullet registry is a problem in shooting games since it’s a core mechanic. These issues tend to stem from the server, which could cause registry problems where the shots have registered for the player but not for the server.

On Dec. 14, 2018, Fortnite players reported similar issues with shotguns. Streamer and Fortnite pro Ali “SypherPK” Hassan showed that the shotguns failed to register bullets if players quick switch, but the bullet count stayed the same.

Screengrab via Tfue

This means the best way to remove this issue could be to switch weapons normally. But this doesn’t solve server issues.

Although the shotgun bug was fixed, Epic Games have to look at the sniper registry in Fortnite. But it’s safe to say that Tfue doesn’t have the power to dodge bullets.