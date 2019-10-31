Tfue criticizes Khanda and Fiber during Fortnite Contender League

Fortnite professional and Twitch superstar Turner “Tfue” Tenney wasn’t pleased with “Khanda” and Team Liquid player Alex “Fiber” Bonetello’s effort during Fortnite Contender League matches.

On Oct. 30, Khanda teamed up with Fiber, Tfue, and Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore. Tfue was eliminated during a match and Fiber can be heard laughing in response. “I’m going to be real, I’m having a great time wasting time,” Khanda said sarcastically.

Tfue responded by saying “I’m going to be real, if you guys (Fiber and Khanda) don’t want to play, me and Dennis (cloakzy) can pick other people up.”

Khanda argued that these matches held little significance. “We’ve been doing Arenas for an hour and a half and we’ve gained 100 points,” Khanda said.

But this issue was seemingly resolved. “Let’s play serious,” Fiber said.

After the brief spat, the squad continued to play for the next four hours.

My squad be like Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by Hakksy

After the split between Tfue and cloakzy in September, the former FaZe player teamed up with Khanda and Fiber for the Fortnite Championship Series week five. The trio won $60,000 for their first-place finish and qualified for the Fortnite Championship Series finals from Sept. 20 to 22.

The trio had a relatively disappointing performance at the Fortnite Championship Series finals, though. Khanda, Tfue, and Fiber won $6,000 and finished top-22 after achieving 21 points.