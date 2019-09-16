Tfue wins Fortnite Championship Series week 5 with his new trio

After splitting up with his trio of Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore and Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan earlier this month, Turner “Tfue” Tenney won the Fortnite Championship Series week five event with his new squad yesterday.

Tfue and his new teammates—“Khanda” and Team Liquid player Alex “Fiber” Bonetello—took home $60,000 for their first-place finish and have qualified for the Fortnite Championship Series finals from Sept. 20 to 22.

Tfue split with his previous FaZe Clan teammate cloakzy recently because of a sponsorship deal to stream Madden NFL 20 that they both received. Tfue said that he turned down over $140,000 in order to practice for the FNCS, but cloakzy took the deal and streamed the game instead of practicing. 72hrs and cloakzy said that they tried to contact Tfue but received no communication.

Tfue’s new trio achieved 124 points yesterday, two ahead of the second-place finishers. He also edged out the Fortnite World Cup solo champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf and his trio, who finished third.

Tfue on Twitter LETSSSS FUCKING GOOOO!!!

Fans were disappointed that Tfue and his teammates didn’t stream the gameplay. But on Sept. 13, Tfue made it clear that he’ll be taking some time off from streaming due to personal reasons.

Tfue on Twitter Im taking some time off streaming

Unlike Tfue, cloakzy and 72hrs have struggled in the FNCS due to being disconnected multiple times. But they still qualified for the FNCS finals alongside their new teammate Owen “Animal” Wright.