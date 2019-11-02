Login
Team Liquid is hosting a Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

The invitational tournament will feature eight top CoD: Mobile teams.

Image via Team Liquid

Team Liquid has announced an invitation-only Call of Duty: Mobile tournament. The Team Liquid Proving Grounds will feature three weeks of action between eight of the top CoD: Mobile teams.

Here are the invited teams.

  • Team Totality
  • Tribe Gaming
  • D2R
  • Surge
  • OMEN ELITE
  • Spacestation Gaming
  • OMNISCIENCE
  • Merciless

The teams have been divided into two groups for the tournament. Group A features Team Totality, Tribe Gaming, D2R, and Surge while Group B has Omen Elite, Spacestation Gaming, OMNISCIENCE, and Merciless.

The first week of the tournament kicked off today with the teams of group A competing in a round-robin format in the search and destroy mode. Team Totality and Tribe Gaming topped the group and have qualified for the semifinals.

The second week will be held on Nov. 8 in which the teams of Group B will be battling it out for the two semifinal spots. The semifinals and final will be held on Nov. 15 with the finals being live-streamed on the Team Liquid Twitch channel.