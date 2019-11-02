Team Liquid is hosting a Call of Duty: Mobile tournament

Team Liquid has announced an invitation-only Call of Duty: Mobile tournament. The Team Liquid Proving Grounds will feature three weeks of action between eight of the top CoD: Mobile teams.

Here are the invited teams.

Team Totality

Tribe Gaming

D2R

Surge

OMEN ELITE

Spacestation Gaming

OMNISCIENCE

Merciless

The teams have been divided into two groups for the tournament. Group A features Team Totality, Tribe Gaming, D2R, and Surge while Group B has Omen Elite, Spacestation Gaming, OMNISCIENCE, and Merciless.

The first week of the tournament kicked off today with the teams of group A competing in a round-robin format in the search and destroy mode. Team Totality and Tribe Gaming topped the group and have qualified for the semifinals.

The second week will be held on Nov. 8 in which the teams of Group B will be battling it out for the two semifinal spots. The semifinals and final will be held on Nov. 15 with the finals being live-streamed on the Team Liquid Twitch channel.