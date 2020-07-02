T1 signs PUBG Mobile roster

T1 entered the PUBG Mobile scene today by signing the ex-roster of the Korean squad, Xenon. The team will compete in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.
T1’s PUBG Mobile roster features Kim “Missile” Joon Soo, Beak “Yeonjun” Yeon Jun, “Sayden,” and Han “ZZP” Jeong.
Xenon won the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge season one last March, securing a slot in the World League.
The total prize pool of the PUBG Mobile World League is $850,000. Both divisions of the World League (West and East) will be held from July 10 to Aug. 9. Twenty teams from each division will be competing in the competition. The tournament will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
T1 is a popular South Korean esports organization that has teams in numerous games, including League of Legends and PUBG PC. This is the first time the organization has entered a mobile esports title, though.