T1 signs PUBG Mobile roster

The team will be competing in the World League.

T1 entered the PUBG Mobile scene today by signing the ex-roster of the Korean squad, Xenon. The team will compete in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.

T1’s PUBG Mobile roster features Kim “Missile” Joon Soo, Beak “Yeonjun” Yeon Jun, “Sayden,” and Han “ZZP” Jeong.

[T1 PUBG Mobile팀 공개]



다가오는 PMWL에 참가할 T1 배틀그라운드 모바일 팀을 소개합니다. 한국을 대표해 세계대회에서 활약할 T1의 새로운 팀을 환영해주세요.



[Welcome PUBG Mobile]



Introducing T1's PUBG Mobile team!

They will represent Korea for the upcoming PMWL.

Xenon won the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge season one last March, securing a slot in the World League.

The total prize pool of the PUBG Mobile World League is $850,000. Both divisions of the World League (West and East) will be held from July 10 to Aug. 9. Twenty teams from each division will be competing in the competition. The tournament will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

T1 is a popular South Korean esports organization that has teams in numerous games, including League of Legends and PUBG PC. This is the first time the organization has entered a mobile esports title, though.