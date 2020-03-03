T1 announces new Dota 2 roster along with three coaches and one analyst

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Stand-in after stand-in has not stopped T1 from finally locking in their roster for the season. The Korean organization has elected for a cosmopolitan roster, with their one remaining Korean player being the first player they recruited.

Lee “Forev” Sang-don is joined by Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier, Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro”, and Yixuan “Xuan” Guo to complete the roster.

[T1 DOTA 2 Team Announcement]



T1 is excited to finally announce our new international roster for the @DOTA2.



[Head Coach] cCarter

[Coach] MP / Xfreedom

[Tactical Analyst] Xyun

[Players] Forev / InYourDreaM / Xuan / Black^ / Jhocam#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/K03o35cDxJ March 3, 2020

Black^ can now add Korea to the list of regions he’s played in. He has previously played in Europe, CIS, China, Southeast Asia, and even stood-in briefly for a South American team.

InYourdreaM and Jhocam are both Indonesian players who previously played together in BOOM ID. Both players routinely dominate the Southeast Asian leaderboards, with inYourdreaM known as being the first player to ever hit 9000 MMR in SEA.

The roster is rounded out with Canadian hard support xuan. He’s bounced around a few North American stacks, but T1 is the biggest organization he’s joined thus far.

The roster announcement is also accompanied by the backroom staff that will support the roster. While uncommon amongst most Dota 2 teams, T1 has elected to pick up three coaches and one analyst along with a familiar face.

The organization is undoubtedly best known for its League of Legends team, and a part of it has followed along to the Dota 2 squad. Choi “cCarter” Byoung-hoon was previously the head coach for T1’s League of Legends team with superstar Faker, back when they were still known as SK Telecom T1

Under his tutelage, the team had one of the most dominant reigns in League, being the only team to win three World Championships.

The abckroom staff is rounded out by Pyo “MP” No-a and Nicholas “xFreedom” Lim. MP is a Korean carry player that was last seen playing for Fnatic, and is best known for his stints in MVP Phoenix and Team Secret.

xFreedom was an active player in the early days of Dota 2 and was the support player for one of Singapore’s best teams in Team Zenith. Since then, xFreedom has bounced around the tier-two scene before settling into a coaching role.

T1 will likely continue competing in the SEA region for future tournaments. So far, the roster has not managed to make it to a Dota Pro Circuit event this season, but a full roster and backroom staff is a step in the right direction.