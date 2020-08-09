T1 addresses excessive online harassment, will explore legal action to combat “violent virtual attacks”

The esports organization is taking steps to protect its players and staff.

The biggest names in esports often fall under heavy scrutiny and criticism from fans. But a recent wave of hostile remarks and online harassment towards players has led popular esports organization T1 to face the issue head-on.

T1 released a statement today addressing online harassment, saying it would take legal action against those who make “violent virtual attacks” against members of the organization.

“We value our community’s fandom and acknowledge that criticism comes with the territory of professional gaming; however, recent incidences have threatened our team’s health and safety—overstepping the lines of fandom with violent threats and hate speech,” T1 CEO Joe Marsh wrote.

Marsh said if the violent threats and hate speech continue, the organization will take legal measures to put an end to hostility aimed towards players or staff.

T1 isn’t the only LCK organization to issue a statement regarding harassment online. Yesterday, Hanwha Life Esports released a Facebook post calling on fans to “refrain from excessive criticism” that can affect players’ mental health. The team welcomed constructive criticism and encouragement but said it would take “legal measures” against continued excessive harassment.

Related: T1 knock Team Dynamics out of playoffs after clean series in week 8 of LCK Summer Split

The former League of Legends world champions face Afreeca Freecs, DRX, and Damwon Gaming in the final weeks of the 2020 LCK Summer Split. Fans can catch T1 in action when the team plays Afreeca Freecs on Aug. 13 for week nine.