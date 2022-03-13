SXSW Gaming Awards crowns Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker as Game of the Year

The 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards provided a chance for several titles to take home notable accolades, such as Game of the Year, Tabletop Game of the Year, and Excellence in Multiplayer. Some games secured multiple titles, like Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, which went home with the Video Game of the Year, Excellence in Original Score, and Excellence in Narrative awards.

Though FFXIV took the prize of Game of the Year, other critically acclaimed titles such as Resident Evil Village and It Takes Two were in the running for the category. The two titles also scored some awards of their own, with It Takes Two earning the prize of Excellence in Multiplayer and Village taking the Excellence in Audio Design award.

Halo Infinite, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, and Deathloop also appeared as nominations, but out of them, only Forza Horizon 5 took home an award. The racing title won the trophy for Excellence in Animation, Art, and Visual Achievement.

The Gaming Awards also highlighted smaller titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which won the Indie Game of the Year award. The award ceremony featured notable appearances and guests, including Alan Tudyk, who can be seen in Syfy’s Resident Alien. Fans that missed the event can find a full list of the awards below.



Video Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — Square Enix



Indie Game of the Year

Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab



Tabletop Game of the Year

Dune: Imperium — Dire Wolf Digital / Dire Wolf Digital



VR Game of the Year

Resident Evil 4 VR — Armature Studio / Oculus Studios



Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Unpacking — Witch Beam / Humble Games



Excellence in Animation, Art, and Visual Achievement

Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios



Excellence in Game Design

Inscryption — Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital



Excellence in Original Score

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX



Excellence in Multiplayer

It Takes Two — Hazelight / Electronic Arts



Excellence in Narrative

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX



Excellence in Audio Design

Resident Evil Village — Capcom



Excellence in Technical Achievement

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment