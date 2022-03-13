SXSW Gaming Awards crowns Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker as Game of the Year

The 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards provided a chance for several titles to take home notable accolades, such as Game of the Year, Tabletop Game of the Year, and Excellence in Multiplayer. Some games secured multiple titles, like Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, which went home with the Video Game of the Year, Excellence in Original Score, and Excellence in Narrative awards.
Though FFXIV took the prize of Game of the Year, other critically acclaimed titles such as Resident Evil Village and It Takes Two were in the running for the category. The two titles also scored some awards of their own, with It Takes Two earning the prize of Excellence in Multiplayer and Village taking the Excellence in Audio Design award.
Halo Infinite, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, and Deathloop also appeared as nominations, but out of them, only Forza Horizon 5 took home an award. The racing title won the trophy for Excellence in Animation, Art, and Visual Achievement.
The Gaming Awards also highlighted smaller titles like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which won the Indie Game of the Year award. The award ceremony featured notable appearances and guests, including Alan Tudyk, who can be seen in Syfy’s Resident Alien. Fans that missed the event can find a full list of the awards below.
Video Game of the Year
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — Square Enix
Indie Game of the Year
Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab
Tabletop Game of the Year
Dune: Imperium — Dire Wolf Digital / Dire Wolf Digital
VR Game of the Year
Resident Evil 4 VR — Armature Studio / Oculus Studios
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award
Unpacking — Witch Beam / Humble Games
Excellence in Animation, Art, and Visual Achievement
Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
Excellence in Game Design
Inscryption — Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
Excellence in Original Score
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX
Excellence in Multiplayer
It Takes Two — Hazelight / Electronic Arts
Excellence in Narrative
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX
Excellence in Audio Design
Resident Evil Village — Capcom
Excellence in Technical Achievement
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment