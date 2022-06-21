Stuck on ‘Looking for More Players’ screen error in Fall Guys, explained

Fall Guys is now free-to-play, two years after the game was released on PC for Steam and after the game made its way to PlayStation. Since then, it’s shifted to the Epic Games Store after developer Mediatonic was acquired by Epic. And with the free-to-play launch comes the game’s long-awaited release for Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

With so many players trying the game for the first time plus all the players potentially returning, there are inevitably going to be numerous connection issues plaguing the first few days of free-to-play.

While issues like this are perfectly normal, almost all of them should be fixed over the next few days and weeks. It’s still annoying to miss out on the fun, so here’s what you can do if you’re stuck on the loading screen while looking for players.

How to fix being stuck on “Looking for More Players” screen while searching for a game on Fall Guys

Unlike the other loading screen error where you get stuck on the same screen without any numeric indicators, this error features the game trying to fill a server with players in multiple attempts.

You’ll notice that the player count will go up and down, trying to start the match, but it won’t be able to do so without reaching 60 players. Most likely, this is due to server and matchmaking issues on the side of Mediatonic.

Before trying out any of the below fixes, make sure that there aren’t any ongoing server problems by visiting Fall Guys’ official Twitter and the official Public Issues Tracker Trello board. If there’s an issue that the developer is working on fixing, the solutions below won’t be able to get you back into Fall Guys.

The only way you can get yourself out of a defective server like in the video is by exiting the game and restarting. If you can’t exit on PC, you may have to close the game via Task Manager or close the app on console. Simply re-login to the game and try searching for a game with your fingers crossed.

If re-logging in doesn’t seem to do the trick, you can also try out resetting your router, in addition to your console and PC. This will make sure that you don’t have any ongoing connection problems between the pair.

In rare cases where you still can’t access the game after attempting all the fixes and making sure there aren’t any server issues, consider contacting your platform’s support desk or the developers.