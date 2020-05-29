Riot shows off full alpha roster for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Thirty-six champs will soon hit the Rift on your mobile device.

It’s time to see those familiar League of Legends faces from the comfort of your mobile device.

League of Legends: Wild Rift product manager David “Papa Smoothie” Xu unveiled the full champion roster that will be available in alpha testing. Riot showcased all 36 champs coming to the mobile MOBA in today’s gameplay reveal video.

“We want to retain the feel of your favorite champions so they’re authentic to what you know from League and we only look for changes where it makes sense, like to accommodate Wild Rift’s faster game pacing, our slightly smaller map, or to adjust for the dual stick controls,” Xu said.

The alpha roster will include Ahri, Master Yi, Lux, Annie, Garen, Fiora, Vi, Blitzcrank, Camille, Jhin, Ezreal, Janna, Soraka, Nami, Nasus, Braum, Miss Fortune, Graves, Jinx, Alistar, Olaf, Gragas, Jax, Malphite, Shyvana, Aurelion Sol, Orianna, Fizz, Ashe, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate, Vayne, Xin Zhao, Zed, Yasuo, and Ziggs. The star-studded roster will continue to expand as the game further develops.

Xu highlighted a couple of champs, explaining how they’ll transition into Wild Rift. Nasus, for example, is a late-game raid boss in League. To keep that consistent with the mobile game, Riot adjusted the speed at which Nasus gets stacks. When Shyvana kills a drake, she’ll get additional bonuses when in dragon form. And Miss Fortune’s Double Up will be turned into a skill shot.

Riot will start rolling out the first round of large-scale testing next week, according to executive produce Michael “Paladin” Chow.