The top five teams will qualify for the PMPL Americas.

The grand finals for the inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Brazil is taking place from April 23 to 25.

In this, 16 teams are competing for the five slots to the PMPL Americas and a share of the $50,000 prize pool. The PMPL Americas will be a cross-regional event in the summer featuring top teams from North and South America.

Here are the results for the PMPL Brazil season one finals. The teams will play 18 matches across three days (six per day) to decide the champions. You can watch the competition in Spanish and Portuguese on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Nimo TV.

Overall Standings

Here are the rankings after six matches.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Scoreboard per match

April 23 (Day one)

Match six: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match five: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match four: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match three: Erangel

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match two: Sanhok

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports

Match one: Miramar

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile Esports