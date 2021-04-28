Results for the Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021: Standings and points table

Fifteen of Asia's best PUBG Mobile teams are competing for a share of the $462,000 prize pool.

The Peace Elite Asia Invitational (PEI) 2021 will take place from April 27 to 29 and the top 15 teams from across Asia will be competing for the title of champions and a share of the three million Chinese Yuan (about $462,000) prize pool.

The PEI is played on Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace), which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. The 15 teams will be playing 15 matches across the three days to decide the champions. It is played from a first-person perspective (FPP).

Here are the results for the PEI Asia 2021. The scores are being updated live.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall rankings after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one (April 27)

Match five: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three: Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one: Miramar