Report: Blizzard in process of producing Overwatch 2, Diablo 4

Blizzard Entertainment has shifted gears from a first-person shooter related to the StarCraft franchise, and instead put focus on on Diablo 4 and a sequel to Overwatch, according to a Kotaku report.

The StarCraft game had apparently been in production for over two years, but was reportedly canceled a few weeks ago because Blizzard wanted to put more resources to the Diablo and Overwatch franchises. With BlizzCon 2019 quickly approaching in November, these two games may be the centerpiece of Blizzard’s yearly offerings at the event.

Jason Schreier on Twitter On Overwatch 2 – I don’t know if that’ll be the final name, but that’s what everyone at Blizzard calls it. I do know that it’s mostly (maybe all?) about PVE – easy to imagine it combining with OW1’s PVP in some way

Very little has been released or acknowledged about the existence of Overwatch 2. Kotaku’s sources say it will have “large PVE (player versus environment) elements” in contrast to Overwatch‘s current focus on player-vs-player content. Fans have long clamored for more story and lore in the actual game of Overwatch, instead of relying on outside animated shorts and comics. This could be Blizzard’s way of delivering that story.

Blizzard made headlines during last year’s BlizzCon by unveiling plans for a Diablo mobile game, which is now known as Diablo: Immortal. For many fans, it felt like an afterthought for such a historic franchise. With this news, it seems that development of an actual sequel to Diablo III may be closer than we think.