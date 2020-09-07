Rarest skins in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has been one of the most successful mobile game releases based on a console title ever. It’s become insanely popular, boasting over 250 million downloads worldwide.

Players can experience the popular modes familiar from the classic games right on their mobile device. With this, the game includes a variety of different aesthetic upgrades that can be purchased via in-game currency. These offer different looks for many of the weapons, characters, and items in the game. Due to the game’s rapid growth and the upgrades only being available for a limited time, some of these skins are extremely rare and many players have never seen them in the game.

Here are our picks for the 10 rarest skins that have been available on the global servers in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Prophet – High Voltage

Screengrab via Activision

Added in the first season of the game, the High Voltage skin for Prophet has become extremely rare due to its availability and the hefty price tag that was attached to the skin upon its initial release. Players who were around when this skin made its debut will remember that it was a drop inside the High Voltage Crate or available with the High Voltage bundle. Many players at the time didn’t like the look of the skin, an extremely loud blue coloration to the soldier’s armor. Due to this, the skin wasn’t popular at the time. But as the years have gone by and the player count has grown substantially, this has become a skin that’s rarely seen in-game.

Battery – Demolitions

Screengrab via Activision

This is an extremely rare skin for many of the reasons that apply to High Voltage. The Demolitions skin for Battery was made available in season one through the Battery Soldier Crate. The drop chance to acquire this skin from the crate was 0.60 percent, making it the rarest drop available. This, accompanied by the skin not being the most sought after, meant that most players weren’t interested in spending their money to roll for the chance to get it at the time. Since then, it’s become rarer and rarer for a player to own the skin, but it can often be seen being used by bots in the game.

AK117 – Holidays

Screengrab via Activision

The first weapon skin to make our top 10 list, the Holidays – AK117 was brought into the game during season two’s Holiday Draw. At the time, the price of the lucky draw was extremely expensive. If a player wanted to ensure they could acquire this skin, they had to spend 18,360 CP. This legendary skin is one of the rarest items in the game today and many players have never seen it used in-game.

BY15 – Red Action

Screengrab via Activision

An item that was acquirable during the first battle pass in season one of Call of Duty: Mobile, the Red Action skin for the BY15 is one of the least seen skins in-game for multiple reasons. Many of today’s players weren’t around when this skin was available, and in turn, they didn’t complete the battle pass that at the time went to a total of 100 tiers instead of the 50 that’s more common now. Another reason this skin isn’t often seen is due to its look being a stark red recolor of the gun. There are many other skins available for the weapon that are more popular and often this skin goes unused because of this. But it’s still one of the rarest skins in the game today.

Razorback – Cosmos

Screengrab via Activision

Part of the second lucky draw to come to the game, the Razorback – Cosmos is a unique animated skin for the Razorback that will see it don an impressive aqua and green color scheme. This lucky draw had an extremely high cost, not quite that of the initial lucky draw before it but still expensive, meaning many players chose not to take their chances. Due to this, the skin has become a sought after item that isn’t often seen inside the game.

Outrider – Skeleton

Screengrab via Activision

One of the more well-known rare skins in Call of Duty: Mobile, this Halloween-based skin for Outrider is notorious for the low drop chance and expensive price tag that came along with the look. Players were only able to acquire this skin through the 2019 Halloween Lucky Draw that saw extremely high price tags to enter and an even higher price tag to acquire all the items. This was the first lucky draw to come to the game, so the skins inside were extremely rare.

AK47 – Pumpkin Head

Screengrab via Activision

Another cosmetic from the 2019 Halloween Lucky Draw, this AK47 skin is one of the most impressive and rarest skins in the game today. For the same reasons previously explained for the Outrider – Skeleton, the pumpkin head is rarely seen in-game and has become a statement piece for the players who were lucky enough to get a hold of it when it was available.

Knife – Magical Eye

Screengrab via Activision

Available in the August 2019 Cash Back Event, the Magical Eye skin for the standard knife hasn’t been available since. This skin is a visually impressive upgrade to a stock item that isn’t often used in-game. This was only available during the beta and included a high price tag to acquire it. Due to this, many players decided against trying their luck, so the Magical Eye skin for the knife has become the rarest knife skin in the game.

Special Ops 4

Screengrab via Activision

The rarest items in the game were only available before its initial full global release. One of these items is the Special Ops 4 soldier skin. While it may not look like much, seeing the soldier don some camo body paint and common armor, the skin has become so rare due to it being released as a Battle Royale Ranked Reward during preseason one. Due to the Battle Royale mode on mobile being less popular, players at the time often didn’t do the required ranked challenges to gain this skin. In turn, it’s become extremely rare.

ASM10 – Plasma

Screengrab via Activision

This is by far the rarest skin available on the Call of Duty: Mobile global servers due to it only being available on Black Friday in 2019 for just minutes in the store before being removed and never added back again. While it was only released for a small amount of money, there are hardly any players who were able to acquire it during its available time frame. Thus, it’s now the rarest skin in the game.