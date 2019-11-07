PUBG Mobile unveils Finger Dance challenge with free tickets to PMCO Global Finals

In collaboration with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker’s single, “Live Fast,” PUBG Mobile has thrown down the Finger Dance challenge.

The contest will run until Nov. 17, with the top five receiving a trip to the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split Global Finals in Malaysia later this month, To participate in the contest, players have to record a finger dance video of themselves with either “Live Fast” or the “Live Fast” remix playing in the background.

The recording must then be posted on Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube. Participants are required to tag PUBG Mobile as well as include #PUBGMFingerDance in the description. The link of the post must then be submitted to the official website.

The top five participants with the most votes will win a free three-day trip to Kuala Lampur from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 to watch the PMCO Fall Split Global Finals. Additionally, random contestants will also be selected to win exclusive gifts from PUBG Mobile.