PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021 unveiled with $100,000 prize pool

Sixteen teams from the region have been invited to the event.

To mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Tencent has introduced the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) Arabia 2021. In this, 16 teams from the Middle East will be competing from April 29 to May 1 for a share of the $100,000 prize pool.

All 16 teams have been directly invited to the competition. Here are the teams.

Rico Infinity Team

Arab GSG

Yalla Esports

Frag Gunz Esports

Road To Glory

Nasr Esports

Zombies Esports

Alpha Legends

Raaf Esports

Sudoor Esports

Fate Esports

Falcons Esports

Galaxy Racer

IKURD Esports

Team Kout

The Snipers

النار و الدخان و الرصاص 💥 ستكون لغة أفضل 16 فريقا في المنطقة للحصول على لقب بطل العرب و أخذ نصيبهم من الجوائز بقيمة 100،000 دولار.لا تفوت الحدث المباشر على PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Arabia 2021 يوم 29 أبريل!#PMSCRamadan #PUBGMobile #ببجي_موبايل Posted by PUBG Mobile Esports MENA on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

While the list contains notable teams from the Middle East, a surprising addition is Galaxy Racer. UAE-based organization Galaxy Racer had signed an Indian PUBG Mobile roster in 2020. The roster has been inactive, however, ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country for data privacy concerns last September. It seems that the org has shifted its team to the UAE to compete in tournaments from that region. Galaxy Racer also revealed a new roster earlier this month consisting of Indian PUBG Mobile players.

The exact format for the PMSC Arabia 2021 hasn’t been revealed yet. Last year, the PMSC Arabia was held from Dec. 24 to 26, 2020. Sixteen teams had battled across 12 matches for the $100,000 prize pool. Moroccon-squad Gunz Esports won the competition.