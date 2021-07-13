PUBG Mobile reportedly made over $210 million last month

It was the second highest-grossing mobile game in June 2021.

PUBG Mobile made $213.8 million in June 2021, according to estimates from the data analytics platform, Sensor Tower. This represents an 11 percent growth since June 2020.

The majority of this revenue came from the game’s Chinese version, called Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace). China accounted for 53.3 percent of the total amount made last month while 11.2 percent came from the United States.

These statistics included the revenue from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Third-party app stores aren’t included.

Compared to May 2021, when PUBG Mobile made close to $258 million worldwide, the revenue has taken a dip this month. This isn’t surprising, however, as the Royale Pass 19 released in May 2021 was one of the most sought after paid features in the game.

Honor of Kings from @TencentGames was the top grossing mobile game worldwide for June 2021 with close to $277M in player spending, a 21% increase from June 2020. @PUBGMOBILE, #NiNoKuni, @Roblox, and @CandyCrushSaga rounded out the top 5: https://t.co/ZecpoNomux #mobilegaming pic.twitter.com/Lt6FQrnNac — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) July 12, 2021

Despite these huge numbers, PUBG Mobile wasn’t the highest-grossing mobile game last month. Tencent’s mobile MOBA, Honor of Kings, made $277 million and took first place, according to Sensor Tower. This represents a 21 percent year-over-year growth. About 95.6 percent of this came from China while two percent was from Taiwan.

The other games in the top five include Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Roblox, and Candy Crush Saga. Garena’s Free Fire placed eighth while Pokémon GO took ninth place.