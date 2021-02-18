PUBG Mobile reportedly made $259 million in January

PUBG Mobile had a tremendous start to 2021. The game made $259 million last month, according to estimates from analytics company Sensor Tower. This marks a 22-percent increase from January 2020.

The revenue includes player spending from the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, called Peacekeeper Elite. In fact, China accounted for the majority of the revenue with approximately 60 percent coming from the country alone. The U.S., on the other hand, generated about 9.8 percent of the total revenue.

Related: Everything you need to know about the Motor Glider in PUBG Mobile

Despite this tremendous number, the game placed second in Sensor Tower’s top-grossing charts for mobile games in January 2021. Tencent’s MOBA title Honor of Kings took the top spot after making $267.3 million last month. The game is only available in China and a few other regions.

Unsurprisingly, about 97 percent of Honor of Kings total revenue came from China, while one percent was from Thailand.

Image via Sensor Tower

Related: Tencent disqualifies 4 teams from PMCO spring split 2021

MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact has continued to place in the top-grossing charts since its immensely successful release in September 2020. The game made $153.4 million on Android and iOS, the fourth most by any mobile game last month, according to Sensor Tower. Japan accounted for 33 percent of this while China followed with 25.7 of the total revenue. The U.S. was third with 17.4 percent coming from the North American country.