PUBG Mobile launches $100 million Next Star creator program

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, which also makes it a big name in content creation within the mobile gaming space. In order to promote some of its creators, PUBG Corporation is introducing a new influencer program with a total prize pool of $100 million.

The PUBG Mobile Next Star Program will give creators who sign up access to specialized training courses with the aim to help them improve their content. This program will also include invites to exclusive events and potential dedicated meetings with the developers behind PUBG Mobile.

Image via PUBG Corporation

At first, the Next Star Program will only launch in a limited number of regions. Creators in the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey will be the first to have access to the program before its global rollout.

“PUBG Mobile’s popularity is driven by the loyal player base that not only play and enjoy the game, but share, comment, and engage with content as part of a wider community,” PUBG Corporation said. “With the Next Star Program, PUBG Mobile is committing to providing substantial support to these communities and giving back to players to thank them for their efforts in championing the game.”

The team’s main goal is give players access to their cultivated training system that will help them grow their content creation skills, while also giving out exclusive rewards, opportunities, and exposure. Users will also have access to some of the latest PUBG Mobile updates prior to their official launch.

In order to qualify, creators must have a track record of creating consistent, high-quality content across their channels, have at least 50,000 followers on one of Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, or the local region’s equivalent platform, and meet a set of established community guidelines, along with the PUBG Mobile code of conduct. Each application will be individually reviewed, with selections made based on the quality and type of content being submitted.

Applications for the limited regional launch are now open, and you can read more about the specific requirements for the Next Star Program on the official PUBG Mobile website.