PUBG Mobile is recruiting content creators for $100 million Next Star program

Creators with a following of more than 50,000 on any social media platform are eligible to apply.

Tencent is investing $100 million into a new program for PUBG Mobile content creators. The Next Star program, which has begun its recruitment process, provides creators with exclusive access, compensation package, and many more perks.

The program is open to everyone with more than 50,000 followers on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, or other social media accounts. Besides this, the official website for the program states that the creators should be “professional, passionate, and hardworking.”

If you meet these requirements, you can fill up the application for the Next Star program through Google Forms. Creators will have to provide details on their social handles, region, and the languages they speak.

PUBG MOBILE Next Star Program is looking for content creators GLOBALLY!



Stars will receive exclusive rewards, in-game perks, and greater exposure. 🤩



If you are a content creator, register here: 🔗 https://t.co/wE1GT3LiDG#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMNEXTSTAR pic.twitter.com/fsvSSeDcaD — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 12, 2022

Creators will be able to enjoy several perks if they are accepted into this program. This includes “special training” for content creator development, a compensation package, and early access to new versions of the battle royale title.

Tencent also promises to give the creators a high level of exposure through PUBG Mobile’s official accounts and also provide access to tournaments and offline events globally. The creators may also get a chance to enter exclusive tournaments with professional players.

Tencent hasn’t revealed how the $100 million reward pool will be distributed exactly. The FAQ page for the program says that creators will receive details on remuneration after they are accepted into the program. The creators will also get access to paid in-game items.