PUBG Mobile esports unveils Sony’s Xperia as its smartphone partner for global tournaments in 2022

Sony’s Xperia will be the official smartphone partner for PUBG Mobile esports’ global events in 2022, Tencent revealed in a press release today.

As a part of this partnership, Xperia’s flagship series will be provided to all PUBG Mobile teams competing in global tournaments this year. There are two global events slated for 2022 as per the official roadmap. These are the Mid-Season Championship (MSC) and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). The MSC will happen in June while the PMGC will take place in December and January 2023 to crown a new world champion.

Related: Tencent hints PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 will be a LAN event

“The player experience is always a top priority for PUBG Mobile esports so it felt natural and confident to enter a partnership with Sony’s Xperia,” James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports said. “We look forward to seeing our players showcasing an even stronger performance with their Xperia flagship series at our global tournaments this year.”

This isn’t the first time both companies have engaged in a similar partnership, although it was with different brands in the past. In 2021, the OnePlus 9 Series was the smartphone partner at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational and the PMGC. Sony’s Xperia, on the other hand, had a partnership with the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships in 2020 and 2021.