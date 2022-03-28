Pokémon Go’s Community Day Classic returns with Mudkip on April 10

You won't need to go searching through swamps and wetlands this time.

Niantic is going back to the basics, running a second Community Day event in April and giving players a chance to encounter the Mudfish Pokémon Mudkip more frequently in Pokémon Go.

On April 10, players will enjoy a handful of bonuses while Mudkip takes center stage in Pokémon Go’s second Community Day Classic event—Memories of Mudkip.

There isn’t much of a difference between these Community Day Classic events and the regular Community Day iteration. It mainly just gives Niantic a different name to work under to bring back older Community Day ideas and give players more content to interact with.

The main focus of the event will be catching as many Mudkip as possible, with lucky trainers even being able to encounter Shiny Mudkip. And if you evolve Mudkip or Marshtomp fully into Swampert, you’ll gain access to the powerful Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Players will also be able to purchase a $1 Special Research just like with normal Community Day events. This time, it will be the Memories of Mudkip and will give access to more Mudkip encounters and some useful items, too.

Throughout the event, Catch XP will be tripled, Incense and Lure Modules will last for three hours, and a special surprise might be available if you take a Go Snapshot. A special one-time purchase Community Day Box will be available in the in-game shop for 1,280 PokéCoins, along with 30 Ultra Balls that players can claim for free.