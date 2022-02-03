Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl record 13.97 million units sold, on pace to be best-selling Pokémon remakes

Nintendo released its sales data for the fiscal period ending on Dec. 31, 2021, showing that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had the highest opening for a remake within the franchise and are on pace to become the best selling Pokémon remake of all time.

Since launching on Nov. 19, BDSP has sold a combined 13.97 million units. That places the game as the ninth best-selling first-party title on the Nintendo Switch and less than one million copies away from surpassing Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, Let’s Go, Eevee!, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire after just over one month on the market.

Image via Nintendo

ORAS is still listed as the best-selling Pokémon remake of all time at 14.46 million units sold, meaning BDSP has likely already surpassed it with the number of copies sold in January and will be crowned the top-selling remake in Nintendo’s next report.

For reference, Sword and Shield led all Switch Pokémon titles with a launch of over 16 million units within its first month and change after release. Let’s Go and ORAS record around 10 million each, according to Serebii, making BDSP the fastest-selling remake already.

In this same report, SWSH officially became the second best-selling Pokémon games, surpassing Gold and Silver at 23.9 million, compared to the Game Boy titles’ 23.7 million lifetime sales. The Switch also surpassed 100 million units sold, reaching 103.54 million and landing above both the Wii and original PlayStation.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was obviously not included within this report, as it ended on Dec. 31, 2021, and the newest Pokémon title was released on Jan. 28. It will be included in the next sales report, along with updated stats for all of Nintendo’s other titles.