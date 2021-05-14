PMPL South Asia Championship has been postponed

It will now take place from June 10 to 13.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship has been pushed ahead by almost a month, Tencent revealed today.

The Championship was earlier supposed to happen from May 13 to 16. After weeks of radio silence from Tencent, fans finally got to know that it has been postponed today. The PUBG Mobile Esports Instagram account revealed the PMPL South Asia championship will now take place from June 10 to 13.

The reason behind this postponement wasn’t revealed. This will be the inaugural season for the PMPL South Asia Championship, where 16 teams from South Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan will be locking horns to decide the champions.

Here are the teams that have qualified:

South Asia

DRS Gaming

Z3US Esports

7Sea Esports

Deadeyes Guys

Trained To Kill

1952

HighVoltage

Stalwart Flex

PN Crew

Astra Academy

Apes INC

Skylightz Gaming

HTM (Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan)

LIT Esports

NM

INV Esports

SD Gaming

The exact format and prize pool for the championship haven’t been revealed yet.