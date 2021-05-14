PMPL South Asia Championship has been postponed

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship has been pushed ahead by almost a month, Tencent revealed today.
The Championship was earlier supposed to happen from May 13 to 16. After weeks of radio silence from Tencent, fans finally got to know that it has been postponed today. The PUBG Mobile Esports Instagram account revealed the PMPL South Asia championship will now take place from June 10 to 13.
The reason behind this postponement wasn’t revealed. This will be the inaugural season for the PMPL South Asia Championship, where 16 teams from South Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan will be locking horns to decide the champions.
Here are the teams that have qualified:
South Asia
- DRS Gaming
- Z3US Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Deadeyes Guys
- Trained To Kill
- 1952
- HighVoltage
- Stalwart Flex
- PN Crew
- Astra Academy
- Apes INC
- Skylightz Gaming
HTM (Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan)
- LIT Esports
- NM
- INV Esports
- SD Gaming
The exact format and prize pool for the championship haven’t been revealed yet.