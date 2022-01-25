Players can appear in-game with new Pokémon Go Gym Trainer Contest

Niantic already gave out some details about the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, but we now know that there will be a new contest for players to participate in leading up to the event.

From now until Feb. 1, players will be able to submit screengrabs of their Pokémon Go Trainer profile, along with a team of three Pokémon from a list of eligible types, via Twitter to enter the Go Gym Trainer Contest. The winners will be turned into NPCs featured in Pokémon Go during Go Tour: Johto.

Niantic will judge entrants based on their choice in avatar items, general theme, and the relation between themes in tandem with their Pokémon typing of choice. Here are the full entry requirements, which must be met before Feb. 2 at 1:59am CT:

A screengrab of your trainer profile that includes your nickname and shows off your avatar.

Which type of team you’re submitting: Normal, Fighting, Flying, Bug, Ghost, Ice, Dragon, or Steel.

A list of three Pokémon that would make up your team. All Pokémon must feature at least one shared typing to match the team’s theme. These Pokémon must have been originally discovered in Kanto or Johto. Ditto, Legendary Pokémon, and Mythical Pokémon are not allowed.

Use #PokemonGOTourContest in your Twitter post to complete the submission.

Any player can enter the contest as long as they meet the contest’s guidelines, which can be found on the official Pokémon Go blog. No purchase of an event ticket is necessary. Winners will also be selected and added to the game before Go Tour: Johto begins on Feb. 26.