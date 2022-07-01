The second beta failed to keep the hype train rolling.

The first Overwatch 2 beta went live on April 26 and smashed the game’s existing viewership records on Twitch, peaking at 1,459,208 concurrent viewers—the highest it had ever been—leading many to believe the hype for the long-awaited Blizzard sequel could carry it the distance.

However, the second one, which kicked off on June 28, failed to reach those same numbers. According to SullyGnome, it peaked much lower at 98,128 concurrent viewers.

A big reason for this is likely because it didn’t have any loot drops. The first beta offered viewers a chance to receive a beta invite by watching their favorite streamers on Twitch, including Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who broke a record of his own.

The second beta had none. Instead, players could access it by purchasing the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack for $40. Those who did struggled to get it working properly.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard took a gamble on their strategy the second time around with their Overwatch 2 beta and it didn’t pay off. Falling short of the mark is one thing. However, the viewership numbers have been crashing down ever since.

Average viewership is a little higher than it has been throughout 2022. It’s currently sitting at 20,000, almost double the 13,869 it has averaged in the past 365 days. Still, it’s not the boost they would have liked.

They’ll have another chance to roll the dice again during the third and final beta period, which is expected to happen before early access begins on Oct. 4.

There’s every chance that attempt could determine the fate of the game.

It’s important to note Twitch stats aren’t the be-all, end-all when it comes to measuring interest. However, they’re a useful guide, and something the devs would watch.