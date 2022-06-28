Players around the world are once more able to test the upcoming title Overwatch 2 prior to its official early access release on Oct. 4. This time around, PlayStation and Xbox players can join in on the action with PC players, should they have beta access.

Access to the second Overwatch 2 beta is now being released to players who registered for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox access. Players should check their emails throughout today to see if they have received a beta code. The official Overwatch website detailed that it is aiming to give all players who have registered for the beta access before July 14.

Players who participated in the first beta will not automatically gain access to this second beta. They must have registered for the beta through the official website during the registration period. Those who did not register for this beta can receive access by purchasing the Watchpoint Pack, which includes beta access, two exclusive skins, and the first battle pass with in-game currency when the game releases in October.

PC players can access the second beta via the Battle.net launcher. When viewing the base Overwatch game, players will see a drop-down menu above the blue “play” button, where they should see an option to download the Overwatch 2 Tech Demo. After it’s finished downloading, players will gain access to the Overwatch 2 beta, where they can try the new heroes and their visual updates, as well as new maps.

Console players will receive codes for the beta via the email that they registered for it with. These codes can be input through the PlayStation and Xbox stores as if they were redeeming a code for a new game. Like PC players, console players who do not receive immediate access today will likely be able to enter the beta within the next two weeks.

The second Overwatch 2 beta is now available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players, and includes the new tank hero Junker Queen, as well as the new hybrid map, Paraíso, which takes place in Lucio’s home country of Río. This beta is set to end on July 15, while the game will release in early access on Oct. 4.