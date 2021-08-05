Nintendo reveals release schedule, features Metroid Dread, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Splatoon 3

There’s plenty of games to look forward to in the next year and a half.

Nintendo has revealed its release schedule in its latest financial report.

WarioWare: Get It Together, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp are slated for 2021, the company announced today.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title), the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope—some of Nintendo’s most anticipated games—have been confirmed for 2022.

Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 are still in the works, Nintendo has said, but their release dates have yet to be revealed.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model, which was announced in July, is also in line for Oct. 8, 2021, and Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda, a lightweight handheld console that plays three classic Zelda games, is expected to release on Nov. 12, 2021.

Hardware

Nintendo Switch OLED model – Oct, 8, 2021

Hardware

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Sep. 10, 2021

Metroid Dread – Oct. 8, 2021

Mario Party Superstars – Oct. 29, 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nov. 19, 2021

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Dec. 3, 2021

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Jan. 28, 2022

Splatoon 3 – 2022

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title) – 2022

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.) – 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 2022

Bayonetta 3 – TBA

Metroid Prime 4 (temp.) – TBA

Other

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – Nov. 12, 2021

This list doesn’t include third-party releases for the Nintendo Switch.