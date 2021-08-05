Nintendo reveals release schedule, features Metroid Dread, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Splatoon 3

Nintendo has revealed its release schedule in its latest financial report.
WarioWare: Get It Together, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp are slated for 2021, the company announced today.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title), the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope—some of Nintendo’s most anticipated games—have been confirmed for 2022.
Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 are still in the works, Nintendo has said, but their release dates have yet to be revealed.
The Nintendo Switch OLED model, which was announced in July, is also in line for Oct. 8, 2021, and Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda, a lightweight handheld console that plays three classic Zelda games, is expected to release on Nov. 12, 2021.
Hardware
- Nintendo Switch OLED model – Oct, 8, 2021
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – Sep. 10, 2021
- Metroid Dread – Oct. 8, 2021
- Mario Party Superstars – Oct. 29, 2021
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nov. 19, 2021
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Dec. 3, 2021
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Jan. 28, 2022
- Splatoon 3 – 2022
- Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title) – 2022
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (temp.) – 2022
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 2022
- Bayonetta 3 – TBA
- Metroid Prime 4 (temp.) – TBA
Other
- Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda – Nov. 12, 2021
This list doesn’t include third-party releases for the Nintendo Switch.