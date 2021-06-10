Niantic officially details Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 Stardust reward changes

The changes have been listed thanks to community outcry.

Niantic has detailed the updated Stardust rewards for the Pokémon Go Battle League, which was put into effect due to the community speaking out about a change made at the start of season eight.

At the end of GBL Season Seven, Niantic reduced the Stardust rewards for GBL by roughly 50 percent per set of battles, which the community was quick to point out.

Really interesting post on Reddit today, set Stardust nerfed in #GBL with no announcement? Roughly 50% of previous values.https://t.co/JG4HpGZIsa



So basically those Double Dust weeks, Battle Night “bonuses” just get us to even?



Would appreciate an answer @NianticHelp — Mark Sun (@MarkSunIRL) June 5, 2021

Niantic responded to the complaints on June 7, announcing that the adjustment would be reversed so that Stardust rewards would match those from season seven. The developers also noted that additional compensation would be given to players to make up for the inconvenience, too.

Trainers, effective immediately, Stardust rewards for GO Battle League will increase to the same amount from Season 7. Additionally, end of season Stardust rewards will be increased to compensate for the reduced Stardust in the past week. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 7, 2021

Now, Niantic had said the reduction was “an oversight” and not an intentional change made for season eight. The team is still going to compensate for the missed Stardust in the first week of the season by increasing the end of Season Eight Stardust rewards to double that of Season Seven for all players.

“We want to thank the Go Battle League community for noticing this error and quickly bringing it to our attention,” Niantic said after updating the seasonal GBL blog.

GBL Season Eight will run until Aug. 30, with rewards being distributed at its conclusion.