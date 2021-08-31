Niantic reveals new region-based bonuses, makeup Zamazenta Raid Hour for Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief

Niantic has come to an internal decision after working with its recently formed task force and will now be replacing the two current sets of region-based bonuses with a singular set of global bonuses at the start of the new season of content in Pokémon Go.

This means that once the Season of Mischief begins on Sept. 1, players around the world will see the same bonuses rather than some regions having slightly different content available to them.

As a result of our recent task force discussions, we will be replacing the two current sets of region-based bonuses with one set of global bonuses at the start of the Season of Mischief. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2021

Most of these changes only impact players in New Zealand and the U.S., which would have had a 10-time XP multiplier for spinning PokéStops for the first time and the ability to earn up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs. Those two bonuses have been removed and replaced by an updated set of global bonuses that will be available everywhere.

Here’s a list of the new and continuing bonuses that will be in effect starting on Sept. 1 for the Season of Mischief.

New bonuses

Triple XP for spinning PokéStops for the first time

Double Lure duration

Continuing bonuses

Increased Incense effectiveness

Additional Incense effectiveness while walking

Boosted damage for Trainers battling remotely in raids

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Buddy Pokémon will bring you Gifts more often

Additionally, in the previous Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword and Shield event, there was a slight mixup in certain time zones that saw Mega Pidgeot appearing instead of Zamazenta during a specified Raid Hour. Because of this, Niantic is once again compensating players with a makeup event and bonus items.

On Sept. 3 from 6 to 7pm local time for all of the affected time zones (GMT+12, +13, and +14), players will get a makeup Raid Hour featuring Zamazenta. All players can also redeem a free Remote Raid Pass from the in-game shop until the Raid Hour concludes.

You can expect further details from Niantic’s internal task force on Sept. 1, when the developers will share a full update.