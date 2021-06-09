New melee weapon Sickle arrives in CoD: Mobile

A new melee weapon dropped into Call of Duty: Mobile today. The sickle can be unlocked for free through the ongoing Razor Sharp seasonal event.

The sickle has become CODM’s third melee weapon. At 70 damage, it’s stronger than the base melee weapon and knife, which both do 50 damage.

The Razor Sharp event is a seven-part challenge, with the sickle available at part six. All parts must be completed in sequence to unlock the rewards. Here are the missions and rewards for each part.

Part one

Mission: Play three multiplayer matches.

Reward: 200 Credits and 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Part two

Mission: Kill 15 enemies in multiplayer matches with the Dead Silence perk equipped.

Reward: 10 Weapon XP Cards and 2,000 Battle Pass XP.

Part three

Mission: Kill 20 enemies in multiplayer matches with the Quick Fix perk equipped.

Reward: FHJ-18 – Carrison and 3,000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part four

Mission: Kill five enemies with melee weapons.

Reward: S36 – Carrison and 4,000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part five

Mission: Earn the melee master medal once in battle royale matches.

Reward: Punk Skull spray and 4,000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part six

Mission: Kill the same player three times in multiplayer matches twice.

Reward: Sickle and 5,000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part seven

Mission: Earn the Relentless medal once in multiplayer matches.

Reward: Moon Mesas calling card and 6,000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

The seasonal challenge will be open until the end of the ongoing season four. Spurned and Burned is expected to conclude on June 28 at 7pm CT. After this, the Sickle will be unlockable through another mission in the loadouts menu of CODM.