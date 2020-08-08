Modern Warfare’s Terminal map likely coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in season 10

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Terminal will not be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in the upcoming season nine, Activision revealed today.

The map was playable in the public test build which was released late last month. Activision had said the features in the build are being used to test upcoming content to CODM in seasons nine and 10. As Terminal is not coming in season nine, it will likely drop in season 10.

Season nine of the game has been delayed and will release next week. Activision has said that the update is massive and thus falls outside the “normal cadence” of releases. A season in CoD: Mobile usually lasts for a month. Thus, Terminal will drop around mid-September, when the 10th season begins.

The upcoming season nine update will keep players hooked until then as it contains a lot of exciting features. This includes the new Gunsmith which allows players to make subtle customizations to weapons as per their liking. Big changes to the battle royale mode are also coming with armor plates, custom loadouts, weapon mods, and a new intro animation being added.

A new multiplayer map is coming as well in season nine. Shipment 1944, from CoD: WWII, was confirmed by Activision yesterday.