Modern Warfare’s Makarov could be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in season 8

Vladimir Makarov, the main antagonist from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise, might be coming to CoD: Mobile in season eight.

A teaser posted by the official Garena Call of Duty: Mobile Indonesia Instagram account earlier today shows a silhouette of a soldier that looks like Makarov. Fans have been speculating that the villain could be coming to the mobile version of the franchise soon.

The teaser also mentions the date July 11, which could be when the new soldier will arrive in the game with season eight, which might be called Apocalypse Day.

Call of Duty: Mobile has two versions. The global version is published by Activision, while Garena published the game in Southeast Asia. Both versions have different servers and can’t play together.

Usually, the features that come to the Garena version of the game also make their way to the global version. This means Makarov could be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile soon.

Other than a new potential soldier, the Highrise map might be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in season eight, too. The game’s official Twitter account tweeted an image last month hinting at the arrival of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map.

Activision is scheduled to release a community update later this week with all of the details about season eight.