Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update will release its first part on June 8

Part two will still be dropping later this year.

Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs update is dropping its first part on June 8, which means players on the Java and Bedrock editions of the game will be getting a ton of new content.

Caves & Cliffs Part One had its pre-release build playable for some players on May 27 and was originally announced last October at Minecraft Live 2020.

Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock!



Learn all about this jam-packed new update:



↣ https://t.co/ShjvqFWUSq ↢ pic.twitter.com/3dzYBt3mQt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 31, 2021

The team at Mojang Studios initially planned to launch Caves & Cliffs as a single, massive update that would have been one of the largest in the game’s history. But to keep the development on track and provide new content to players, the developers split it into two parts.

Part one of the update will launch on June 8, with the second part set to release later this year.

In the first piece of content for the Caves & Cliffs update, players will be seeing goats and axolotls spawn in the world. There will also be dozens of new block types, materials, and craftable items, like a spyglass.

A special Minecraft Earth-exclusive mod called the glow squid will also be released as part of the update.

The second part of the update will be the more expansive of the two, adding in new biomes, new types of caves, and various changes to the base game mechanics, like increasing the world height.

Caves & Cliffs Part One will be available to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10, along with Java players across Windows, macOS, and Linux starting June 8.