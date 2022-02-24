Manny Pacquiao’s esports organization has signed a Wild Rift roster

They will be seen in action at the WCS Philippines.

Retired professional boxer and a Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao’s esports organization, Team Pacquiao GG, has entered League of Legends: Wild Rift by picking up the roster of AXS.

The roster features Don (Baron lane), Sayonara (Jungle), Mitsura (mid-lane), Lara1 (Dragon lane), and Orthros (Support). Cookiez and Karlll are the substitutes while SH1N BOO is the team manager.

The team will be seen in action at the group stage of the Wild Rift Champions (WCS) for the Philippines region, which will begin on Feb. 25. They had made it to the event through the qualifiers and will now be looking to take the trophy home after being picked up by Team Pacquiao GG.

The official announcement regarding the Wild Rift roster introduces them as Team Underground. It seems that the team will be competing under this name. The organization hasn’t revealed why it has chosen a different name for its competitive Wild Rift team.

The WCS is the top-level of Wild Rift esports in the Southeast Asia region. There are six regional WCS competitions for Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan and Hong Kong, respectively.

Eight teams will compete in each region at the group stages across five weeks in a best-of-three double round-robin format. The top six teams from here will advance to the playoffs from April 1 to 10, which will feature a double-elimination bracket. The winner from each of the six regions will then compete in the WCS Finals to determine the Southeast Asian champions.

Additionally, the top four teams from the WCS Finals will represent Southeast Asia at the Wild Rift Global Champions Icons, which will be the first world championship for the game. It will happen next summer as a LAN event in Europe.

Players can watch Team Underground compete in the WCS Philippines on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.