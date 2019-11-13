Macaiyla has been permanently banned on League of Legends for toxicity

Popular Twitch streamer Macaiyla is among the 0.006 percent of players to be permanently banned from League of Legends due to toxicity.

The streamer opened her LoL client to see that her account was suspended on Nov. 12, with several chat logs displaying her toxic behavior. However, Macaiyla can create a new account and continue to play LoL.

Several users posted comments immediately making the distinction between Macaiyla and her boyfriend, Tyler1.

Macaiyla expressed her disagreement with the comparison. “You’re such white knights, he doesn’t give a fuck about you by the way. I love how you guys white knight him so much but he literally does this exact shit on stream and it’s crazy, but you love him so much,” she said.

She said that her viewers have an “obsessions” with Tyler1. “You have to understand, he does a lot of worse things than other people do in League,” she said.

This ban is more lenient than Tyler1’s ban in 2016. Dubbed the most toxic player in North America, Tyler1 was permanently ID banned by Riot Games, meaning that he could not make additional accounts to circumvent the ban. Following his reformed campaign and a two-year-long wait, Tyler1 was unbanned from LoL in 2018.

If Macaiyla continues with her reported toxic behavior, she could face a harsh ban, similar to Tyler1’s ban in 2016.