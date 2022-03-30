Ludwig planning second Fortnite Monday streamer event

Ludwig’s Fortnite Monday streamer event is set to return this coming week after the popular YouTube content creator had a successful first event.

Following the event that featured numerous high-profile content creators from both YouTube and Twitch, Ludwig made a social media plug for a second event saying that, if his post to Twitter got 50,000 likes, he would host Fortnite Monday again this coming week.

That post surpassed the 50,000 like mark by a large margin and yesterday, Ludwig replied to his own Twitter post telling people interested in captaining a team to shoot him a direct message.

IF U TRYNA BE A CAPTAIN SHOOT UR SHOT IN THE DMS IM FILLING UP SPOTS QUICK



ONLY 6 TEAMS LEFT THIS WEEK — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 29, 2022

Fortnite Monday started around 4:30pm CT this week and included influencers like xQc, Pokimane, HasanAbi, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and QTCinderella, among others.

The event boasted more than 700,000 hours across all of the channels involved, according to figures gathered by Esports Charts. It also peaked at close to 300,000 viewers, averaging 266,747.

As one might expect, xQc was the most-watched of the content creators, representing 285,680 of the tournament’s hours watched. HasanAbi, who was not included in the promotional posts for the event, was second to xQc with 75,813 hours watched. Valkyrae was third with 74,779 hours watched. She was the most-watched female content creator and the most-watched YouTuber involved.