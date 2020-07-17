League of Legends, VALORANT, and Discord among several services experiencing server outage

Dozens of services went down at the same time.

Multiple services using CloudFlare internet services have suddenly crashed at the same time today, booting players from games, chat services, and preventing them from using some websites entirely.

This includes Discord, StreamLabs, and all of Riot Games’ servers for League of Legends and VALORANT.

There are some major internet issues happening globally at the moment leading to disconnects and game issues in VALORANT (and other games). We're working with our partners to get the issue resolved as fast as possible. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) July 17, 2020

This outage isn’t just affecting the gaming space, either. Other services, such as DoorDash, Postmates, Patreon, and more, are also being affected. Most people trying to use any of those websites have been signed out or are experiencing various errors when trying to load a page.

League, VALORANT, and FIFA players were all kicked from online portions of the game when the issues started popping up. Many players were also signed out of their accounts.

Screengrab via Discord

Update July 17 5:26pm CT: Cloudflare added an update on its status website, saying it did not experience an attack. The company said its services went down because “a router on [its] global backbone announced bad routes and caused some portions of the network to not be available.” Cloudflare said it believes it has addressed the issues and are “monitoring systems for stability now.”