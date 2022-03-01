Gamer Sensei coach insight

The Gwen changes are specifically targeting pro play, where she has “quickly become one of the highest priority champions,” according to JalYt Justin. “Her draft flexibility, fast jungle clearing, and strong fighting ability in the mid and late-game have made her a staple in recent pro games,” he explained. “I believe these changes will go a long way in curbing Gwen’s pro play presence, and players at all levels will certainly be feeling the bonus attack range nerf on her E.”

Gwen will now have “a much harder time chasing targets down and will have to be more up close and personal,” JalYt Justin said. “Unfortunately, Gwen’s (already average) solo queue win rate and presence are also very likely to drop as a result of these changes.”

The changes, Veteran added, could also negate the advantages Gwen has over champions like Shen and Renekton in lane. “Shen has easier access to trades now and Renekton has easier access to all-ins,” he said. “Any kind of all-in or short trade that was prohibited before is now easier, but the range isn’t as big of an issue overall as her attack speed—and that was already targetted in a previous patch. She’ll still out-trade in extended scenarios. Until they nerf Gwen’s W, she’ll continue to be one of the most disgusting champions in the game.”