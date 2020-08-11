LCS adds Buffalo Wild Wings as official sports bar sponsor

The LCS is starting its Summer Split playoffs this weekend. And in the process, the league unveiled a new multiyear sponsorship deal with Buffalo Wild Wings as its official sports bar, Riot Games announced today.

As a part of the deal, Buffalo Wild Wings will help livestream LCS action and promote its wings across LCS broadcasts. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, nor was the exact length of the multi-year contract.

The partnership comes at a unique time for Buffalo Wild Wings since social distancing guidelines in the U.S. have stymied restaurants across the country.

We are excited to announce that we are entering into a multi-year partnership and joining forces to make @BWWings the Official Sports Bar of the #LCS!



Learn more at: https://t.co/zjeZSNNOyr pic.twitter.com/tUdJDvZuv5 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time Buffalo Wild Wings has worked with an esports partner before, though. In 2016, the wing chain worked with Turner’s ELEAGUE.

The brand joins a plethora of sponsors for the LCS, including insurer State Farm, Alienware, gaming chair company Secretlab, Rocket Mortgage, car manufacturer Honda, and Mastercard.

The 2020 LCS Summer Split playoffs starting this weekend will include the beginning of a seeded double-elimination bracket event. The top two teams will qualify for the League of Legends World Championship main event. The third place finisher will be eligible for the Worlds play-in stage.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.